Local group offers support for families all around the Valley

As ABC15 kicks off our annual Operation Santa Claus event, we want to spotlight one of the five amazing charities that benefit from your generous donations!

They're like that neighbor you can always count on, no matter what you need — Chicanos Por La Causa seemingly does it all, helping kids, adults, and entire families.

So much of that assistance is offered at their community center, located at 3216 W. Van Buren St. in Phoenix.

"It's a little hectic, but it's also a lot of fun," says busy Valley mom Joanna Alvillar. She is raising three kids, working full-time, and still managing to keep a smile on her face.

"Sometimes, you have to remember when you tell them to take a deep breath, you need to take one too," she says.

Alvillar admits it takes a village, and thankfully, that village is always there, waiting to pitch in.

"When they step through the doors, we want it to feel like family," explains Marissa Calderon, the associate director of family empowerment at Chicanos Por La Causa.

For Calderon, CPLC's mission is unwavering.

"To empower families - we want to create spaces and provide opportunities for empowerment both for our youth and for individuals and their parents, their families," she explains.

That includes everything from after-school programs, adult education like GED and ESL classes, and even cultural events.

"One of the philosophies we have embraced is 'la cultura cura,' which means 'the culture cures.' We really stand by that philosophy of using our culture for everyone. It does not matter whether you're Latino because everyone can benefit from healing and from wellness."

Alvillar and her family are reaping those rewards in real time.

"It's huge," explains Alvillar. "As a working parent, you can only do so much! The kids look forward to the people here, they're greeted with hugs."

But don't just take her word for it — just ask her kids, Sebastian and Sarah.

"It's fun," explains Sarah.

"You can come here to relax, lay stress off, play games, watch movies, paint, play outside," explains Sebastian.

For more information on CPLC and all the services they provide, head to their website.