Local districts work to fill dire need of bus drivers ahead of school year

CHANDLER — School districts across Arizona are working through the summer to find more bus drivers, as a shortage continues nationwide.

Districts tell ABC15 there’s been a shortage for years and the pandemic made it worse.

It’s a job that’s much needed in schools in order for some students to get the education they need. However, not enough people are signing up to be a school bus driver.

David Thiele, the director of transportation for the Chandler Unified School District, said they’re in need of 40 people to fill positions. This would help accommodate schedules when people call out sick, have vacation time or when schools have needs for extracurricular activities.

Currently, they’re using office staff to help fill driving positions.

“That just takes other people away from their jobs,” Thiele said.

Meanwhile, the Paradise Valley Unified School District says they need twice as many drivers as they have.

Brandon George, the director of transportation for PVUSD, said they have about 52 drivers on deck. To be fully staffed, they need to have 110 drivers.

They haven’t had to consolidate routes yet, however, George said their drivers are doing multiple routes in the morning and afternoons. This means some drivers will have to go pick up elementary school students, then middle school students and sometimes even high school students depending on the route and area.

Like CUSD, PVUSD also has office staff driving for them, including its mechanics and trainers.

“Do I believe this is sustainable in the long term? Absolutely not. We have to hire. We have to figure things out,” George said.

Both transportation directors say some people resigned because of the pandemic, fearing for their health and safety; others retired.

Coaches and teachers also have to step up and help drive smaller buses or vans to take kids around, according to Thiele. Those do not require a commercial driver's license (CDL).

Both districts have increased the pay. CUSD also has incentives, too.

Those who are interested in driving a school bus do not need to have experience to apply for the job. The districts will help train drivers on any needs, including CPR, student management and first aid. They will also help drivers get their CDL.

Anyone interested can go to the respective district’s website to apply, as they will continue to hire throughout the summer and school year.