Local American Red Cross volunteer in Florida helping families devastated by Hurricane Ian

Local American Red Cross volunteers are already on the ground doing what they can to help those in Florida, whose lives have been uprooted following Hurricane Ian.

Mary Reagan is one of them.

“This storm was a monster. It’s done monster damage,” she told ABC15.

This is Reagan's fifth rescue mission as a nurse with the American Red Cross, and her second one in Florida.

She says she immediately called in to volunteer as soon as she heard Hurricane Ian was approaching.

She tells ABC15 she’s made it her life’s mission to help wherever she can, even if that means going toward a hurricane.

“Several days before the hurricane hit, we saw the size of the hurricane almost covering the gulf,” she described.

Reagan’s providing aid in Tallahassee, where she says the damage isn’t as extensive.

“But as you all know, that’s not the case for areas south of us. And when our assignment is finished here, my team of four that’s at the shelter, we fully expect to be going south to help,” said Reagan.

She says some folks she’s met in the shelter are displaced and without power. Though she says it gets worse the more you go down south.

“It’s been a devastating storm in more words than you can imagine. Loss of life has not even begun to be accounted for. Because of the flooding. It’s still hard to get into the communities,” she added.

Given the immediate need for supplies on the ground, here’s how she says you can help.

“In this type of hurricane, it would be best for people who wanted to help to go to Redcross.org and make a monetary donation.”

Amid the devastation, Reagan says she’s just happy to be able to help.

“It’s just the best, selfless, giving work that you can imagine. That’s what shelter work is all about.”

She tells ABC15, relief in Florida will be needed for quite some time.

“It’s going to take a lot of recovery for Florida to put the pieces together,” said Reagan.

To see more ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, click here.

