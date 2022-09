PHOENIX — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, many are asking for ways the public can give back to those impacted.

Here are just a few of the many organizations that are working to assist those impacted by the hurricane:

Red Cross

Salvation Army

Florida Disaster Fund

Convoy of Hope (A faith-based organization providing food/meals)

World Central Kitchen (Providing meals for those impacted)

American Humane Society (Helping make sure pets are cared for)

For the latest news on Hurricane Ian, click here.