Local advocates protest on Dobbs anniversary

PHOENIX — Saturday marks one year since the Supreme Court's historic decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. The decision overturned landmark Roe v. Wade and allowed states to make the decision on abortion.

“Rage, anger, desperation, and the willingness to fight,” said pro-choice advocate Nancy, who declined to give her last name.

Nancy said she had those feelings a year ago when history was made. She still feels the same way now, as she stood at the Arizona State Capitol to protest alongside other abortion-rights activists.

“I am a mother of two children. When I was 14, I had an abortion. When I was 41, I had a second abortion. Each time I was able to walk in and access care without a problem. I am here to fight for that right for my kids and everybody’s kids and everyone who finds themselves in those circumstances,” she told ABC15.

While about 20 people protested for the right to abortion on a corner near the capitol, another group was marching nearby, holding signs that say "Love life. Choose life.”

Another big sign also said, “Satan has no rights.”

ABC15 approached the group several times to ask for comments on their stance and why. However, they continued on.

Some said “God bless you, God bless us all. God loves us all.”

However, days ago, ABC15 spoke with the Center for Arizona Policy, a group that “promotes and defends the foundational values of life, marriage and family and religious freedom."

Cathi Herrod, the president, said a year ago, she felt surprised and grateful about the decision.

“My hope is that the Arizona Supreme Court will uphold our pre-Roe law. That women will be protected from the tragedy of abortion and unborn children’s lives will be saved,” Herrod said.

There were two separate events in the Valley on Saturday, one at a Planned Parenthood clinic and the other at the capitol.

Liz Merchant, who is almost 75, tells ABC15 she knew life before Roe vs. Wade and said she didn’t think she’d be fighting this fight again.

“I’m here to elect people who will support full body autonomy. I’m here to petition, I’m here to sign ballot resolutions. I’m here to learn how to do that because next year, we’re going to win,” she told ABC15.