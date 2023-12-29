Lobster rolls, baseball & vape shops: Top online searches in Phoenix in 2023

What do lobster rolls, podiatrists, and air quality have in common? They top the list of the most popular online searches in Phoenix this year.

Google released its list of the top trending searches in each major metropolitan area for 2023, with some interesting finds from the Phoenix area.

The top trending TV show in the Phoenix area was “The Last of Us,” and Taylor Swift and Drake topped the list of the most searched “tours.”

Mexico vs. Japan baseball and LSU vs. Florida baseball were also among the top “versus” searches.

The top trending searches for things “near me” included air quality, lobster rolls, podiatrists, and vape and barber shops.

The Tucson area had similar searches, but its residents were mostly searching for Greek food.

See more of the trending searches this year across Arizona and in other states here.