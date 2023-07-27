LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storm rolls through the Valley

Several severe weather warnings were issued Valley-wide as a monsoon storm moved across the Valley Wednesday night.

11:30 p.m.

More than 35,000 customers remain without power across the Valley.

11:15 p.m.

A Special Weather Statement was issued for Glendale, Peoria and Surprise, 50 mph gust winds could be expected until 11:45 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ and Surprise AZ until 11:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/G2vfhZHvFd — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023

11:10 p.m.

According to NWS, the temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor has fallen below 90º for the first time since July 9.

As of 11:00 PM MST, The temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor has fallen below 90 degrees for the first time since the morning of July 9th. #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023

11 p.m.

According to NWS, storms will continue to move northward and will exit the immediate Phoenix metro area soon.

11:00 PM MST Radar Update: Strong thunderstorms are continuing to move northward, exiting the immediate Phoenix metro area soon. Expect lightning, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours along the storm path. #azwx pic.twitter.com/5lGtaqQw17 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023

10:58 p.m.

San Tan Valley residents also saw plenty of lightning Wednesday night.

10:53 p.m.

Scottsdale and Deer Valley airports have gusted over 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

10:45PM MST: Both Scottsdale and Deer Valley airports have gusted over 60 mph. #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023

10:45 p.m.

Over 42,000 SRP customers have been affectedacross the Valley as monsoon storms arrived.

10:35 p.m.

A severe Thunderstorm Warning extended for Mesa, Gilbert and Fountain Hills until 10:45 p.m.