LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storm rolls through the Valley

Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 26, 2023
Several severe weather warnings were issued Valley-wide as a monsoon storm moved across the Valley Wednesday night.

11:30 p.m.
More than 35,000 customers remain without power across the Valley.

11:15 p.m.
A Special Weather Statement was issued for Glendale, Peoria and Surprise, 50 mph gust winds could be expected until 11:45 p.m.

11:10 p.m.
According to NWS, the temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor has fallen below 90º for the first time since July 9.

11 p.m.
According to NWS, storms will continue to move northward and will exit the immediate Phoenix metro area soon.

10:58 p.m.
San Tan Valley residents also saw plenty of lightning Wednesday night.

10:53 p.m.
Scottsdale and Deer Valley airports have gusted over 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

10:45 p.m.
Over 42,000 SRP customers have been affectedacross the Valley as monsoon storms arrived.

10:35 p.m.
A severe Thunderstorm Warning extended for Mesa, Gilbert and Fountain Hills until 10:45 p.m.

10:34 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Surprise, El Mirage and Sun City until 11:15 p.m.

10:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale until 11 p.m.

10:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Apache Junction, Queen Creek and Gold Canyon until 10:30 p.m.

10:10 p.m.
Thunderstorms are moving into the southeast and central portions of Phoenix.

9:55 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning throughout Valley with visibilities below one mile.

