LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storm rolls through the Valley

Several severe weather warnings were issued Valley-wide as a monsoon storm moved across the Valley Wednesday night.
11:30 p.m.
More than 35,000 customers remain without power across the Valley.
11:15 p.m.
A Special Weather Statement was issued for Glendale, Peoria and Surprise, 50 mph gust winds could be expected until 11:45 p.m.
A special weather statement has been issued for Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ and Surprise AZ until 11:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/G2vfhZHvFd— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023
11:10 p.m.
According to NWS, the temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor has fallen below 90º for the first time since July 9.
As of 11:00 PM MST, The temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor has fallen below 90 degrees for the first time since the morning of July 9th. #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023
11 p.m.
According to NWS, storms will continue to move northward and will exit the immediate Phoenix metro area soon.
11:00 PM MST Radar Update: Strong thunderstorms are continuing to move northward, exiting the immediate Phoenix metro area soon. Expect lightning, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours along the storm path. #azwx pic.twitter.com/5lGtaqQw17— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023
10:58 p.m.
San Tan Valley residents also saw plenty of lightning Wednesday night.
10:53 p.m.
Scottsdale and Deer Valley airports have gusted over 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
10:45PM MST: Both Scottsdale and Deer Valley airports have gusted over 60 mph. #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023
10:45 p.m.
Over 42,000 SRP customers have been affectedacross the Valley as monsoon storms arrived.
10:35 p.m.
A severe Thunderstorm Warning extended for Mesa, Gilbert and Fountain Hills until 10:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Mesa AZ, Gilbert AZ and Fountain Hills AZ until 10:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ynwNDmk0uO— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023
10:34 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Surprise, El Mirage and Sun City until 11:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Surprise AZ, El Mirage AZ and Sun City West AZ until 11:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/Q7sKo5fRyN— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023
10:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale until 11 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Glendale AZ and Scottsdale AZ until 11:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/dq742kss85— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023
10:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Apache Junction, Queen Creek and Gold Canyon until 10:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Apache Junction AZ, Queen Creek AZ and Gold Canyon AZ until 10:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/lX7tfLomjB— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023
10:10 p.m.
Thunderstorms are moving into the southeast and central portions of Phoenix.
10:05 PM MST: Strong thunderstorms are moving into the southeast and central portions of Phoenix. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are expected over the next hour as this activity moves through. #azwx pic.twitter.com/AMG2Xza8ae— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023
9:55 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning throughout Valley with visibilities below one mile.
9:55 PM MST: A dust storm is currently rolling through the valley with 40-50 mph winds and visibilities below 1 mile anticipated. Drivers please exercise extreme caution and pull aside if you are unable to see in front of you. #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 27, 2023