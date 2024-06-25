Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Dust storms and showers reach the Valley

wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph, blowing dust with visibility under a mile through 7:45 p.m., according to the NWS.
A wall of dust has moved south from the Scottsdale area as monsoon storms strengthen around the Valley Monday evening.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jun 24, 2024

A look at weather conditions across the Valley:

8:05 p.m.

As of 8 p.m., power was restored to SRP customers in Chandler and APS customers in Tempe.

7:40 p.m.

More than 3,700 customers are without power in the East Valley as rain and dust move across the area.

7:10p p.m.

Dark clouds and dust reach downtown Phoenix Monday.

7:05 p.m.

High winds, dust and rain has been seen across the metro area Monday.

7:00 p.m.

6:58 p.m.

Haboob was seen in Phoenix just before 7 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph, blowing dust with visibility under a mile through 7:45 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. in Maricopa County.

6:20 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning continues in effect for Gila County until 7 p.m.

5:55 p.m.

A dust storm was reported near US60 and Deer Valley road. Officials advise to pull aside and turn off your lights if visibility has dropped to the point where it is not safe to drive.

3:20 p.m.

Scattered showers are expected east of Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers traveling on US 60 near Globe should prepare for heavy downpours and poor driving conditions.

