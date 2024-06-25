LIVE UPDATES: Dust storms and showers reach the Valley

A wall of dust has moved south from the Scottsdale area as monsoon storms strengthen around the Valley Monday evening.

8:05 p.m.

As of 8 p.m., power was restored to SRP customers in Chandler and APS customers in Tempe.

7:40 p.m.

More than 3,700 customers are without power in the East Valley as rain and dust move across the area.

7:10p p.m.

Dark clouds and dust reach downtown Phoenix Monday.

7:05 p.m.

High winds, dust and rain has been seen across the metro area Monday.

High winds, blowing dust and rain are coming down across the metro area at this time. Slow down on wet roads; leave plenty of braking room; and NEVER drive into a dust storm. Pull aside, turn off your lights and wait it out.



More: https://t.co/69Bo3tmexF pic.twitter.com/BigbuAwyL4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 25, 2024

7:00 p.m.

Dust storm moving through the Valley right now!



Visibility may drop to a mile or less with wind gusts near 40 mph.



Headed west/southwest and now moving into Phoenix and the West Valley (as of 7 pm)



Stay inside until the dust clears.#abc15 #abc15wx #abc15arizona #monsoon2024 pic.twitter.com/Ti2oZJB0Ok — Amber Sullins (@AmberSullins) June 25, 2024

6:58 p.m.

Haboob was seen in Phoenix just before 7 p.m.

Haboob swarming Phoenix pic.twitter.com/3iNCsQYFaP — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) June 25, 2024

6:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph, blowing dust with visibility under a mile through 7:45 p.m.

645pm MST: Clusters of storms over NE Maricopa County has pushed an outflow boundary into the Phoenix metro this evening (seen as fine line in radar). Wind gusts around 40 mph and localized blowing dust w/ visibilities under 1 mile will be likely through 745 pm. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ObwUZHmIBB — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 25, 2024

6:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. in Maricopa County.

MONSOON 2024: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Maricopa County until 9:15 p.m. after monsoon storms dropped lots of rain in the north and north west Valley. Check live radar: https://t.co/zIPvxi5chG pic.twitter.com/DVcBvrF6fn — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) June 25, 2024

6:20 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning continues in effect for Gila County until 7 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Gila County, AZ until 7:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/NwDpPdHGUw — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 25, 2024

5:55 p.m.

A dust storm was reported near US60 and Deer Valley road. Officials advise to pull aside and turn off your lights if visibility has dropped to the point where it is not safe to drive.

A dust storm is near US 60/Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road. NEVER drive into a dust storm - visibility can drop to zero in seconds. Pull aside, turn off your lights and wait it out.#pullasidestayalive pic.twitter.com/qq3uWHJd2p — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 25, 2024

3:20 p.m.

Scattered showers are expected east of Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers traveling on US 60 near Globe should prepare for heavy downpours and poor driving conditions.