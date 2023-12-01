Liberty Utilities sets sight on expansion despite ongoing investigation

A utility company that has drawn complaints from customers has set its sights on expansion in the Valley.

For months, people living in Litchfield Park and parts of Goodyear have been speaking out about water pressure issues they experienced over the summer.

On Wednesday, customers of Liberty Utilities showed up at the Arizona Corporation Commission meeting after learning that the provider was hoping to extend their service territory.

“This summer was an entire debacle,” said customer John Connolly.

He called the issues preventable and told the Commissioners they were given no heads up.

“I started measuring the water pressure at my own personal residence, and we had five days of below 20 psi including one day at 4 psi,” said another customer, Anthony Park.

The minimum requirement, ABC15 was told, is 20 psi.

“It’s intended to be developed into 726 multifamily and residential units,” said Admin. Law Judge Christ Nichols, describing the development Liberty is hoping to provide water and sewage service for.

The application was submitted back in May before pressures dropped in August.

After ABC15's reporting, ACC Commissioner Anna Tovar opened an investigation, which is still ongoing.

The utility's staff, who provide recommendations to the ACC Commissioners, didn’t mention the investigation at first until Connolly and Park spoke.

“It’s our intention to wrap up our investigation and present our findings tio the Commission,” said Utilities Division Co-Director Briton Baxter.

Liberty continues to blame the hot, dry weather and demand for the pressure problems.

But Litchfield Park city leaders have raised concerns about the company's infrastructure.

Pressure issues improved, but only after Liberty decided to use extra water from the City of Goodyear.

“I and the company sincerely apologize to our customers because that’s not what we do,” said President of Liberty Utilities Arizona and Texas Moses Thompson.

At the meeting, Thompson told the Commissioners an additional well became available for use in September and another is on the way.

“We are working around the clock to make sure we are ready for next summer,” said Thompson.

But city leaders are not convinced.

"The City would hope that the ACC declines the Liberty request to expand its service area,” said Litchfield Park City Manager Matthew Williams in a statement sent to ABC15. ”There are simply too many issues in the existing service area that need to be corrected before any expansion should be considered."

One commissioner echoed that concern.

“I think there are a lot of issues to unpack beyond the engineering,” said Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson.

Ultimately, the item has been pulled until the ACC’s meeting on January 9.

“I would say if it wasn't for two residents, Anthony Park and I, this would have been voted on yesterday and approved,” said Connolly told ABC15.

That was his fear as he left the meeting. He's said he’s going to encourage other Liberty customers to attend the meeting in January.

Connolly is urging the ACC to do their research ahead of time.

“Please do your due diligence for the public,” said Connolly. “Ensure that Liberty water makes changes, not promises, changes.”

Maricopa County sent a violations letter to Liberty back in October.

Liberty previously admitted in filings to the ACC that at least two times this summer pressure dipped below the minimum required.

The company has until mid-December to respond to that letter.

ABC15 has repeatedly asked Liberty for an interview, but the company once again said they were unavailable when contacted on Thursday. A statement was provided by the company:

“Liberty is committed to delivering the water service our 19,000 customers in Litchfield Park expect and to continuous improvement in everything we do. We regret that some of our customers in the area experienced a period of low water pressure this summer amid an extended duration of high temperatures, low precipitation, and increased demand. In total, we responded to service calls from approximately 100 customers who noted a drop in their water pressure, and we worked to resolve them in a timely manner.

Liberty continues to add water sources to enhance the reliability of the water system to meet current and future demands and anticipated growth in the area. Most recently, in September of 2023, we brought the Marbella well online providing 400 GPM in new supply.

Liberty will continue working closely and constructively with local officials and the ACC to resolve questions or concerns on this matter and to strengthen Liberty’s ongoing management of water system.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and want to reassure these customers that we are taking the steps necessary to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

