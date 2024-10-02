Lewis prison staff member hurt in September assault by inmate

BUCKEYE, AZ — Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry officials say a staff member was injured in an attack last month at the Lewis prison complex.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 3 at the Buckeye prison facility and the staff member suffered "impactful injuries," according to ADCRR.

The inmate involved in the assault, Jacob Purdue, was transferred to maximum custody housing after the incident.

"A criminal investigation is currently underway and the Department will seek to hold any involved inmates accountable to the fullest extent of the law," officials told ABC15. "The Department will not tolerate violence."

According to Arizona Department of Corrections records, Purdue is behind bars after being sentenced for a number of crimes including burglary, weapons misconduct, theft, armed robbery, and drug charges. He has also had a number of disciplinary infractions for incidents in prison dating back to 1996.

More specific details about the incident were not immediately available as officials say the investigation remains active.