Kwanzaa begins with celebrations in the Valley

PHOENIX — Today is the start of Kwanzaa, a celebration of community and African American culture.

It lasts for seven days, and each day, you light a candle on what's called a "Kinara." Each candle represents a different principle for the holiday:

December 26 - Day 1: Umoja (Unity)



December 27 - Day 2: Kujichagulia (Self-determination).



December 28 - Day 3: Ujima (Collective Work)



December 29 - Day 4: Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)



December 30 - Day 5: Nia (Purpose).



December 31 - Day 6: Kuumba (Creativity)



January 1 - Day 7: Imani (Faith)



On Saturday, December 27, you can celebrate Kwanzaa at the second annual Kwanzaa Cultural Festival, hosted by Lasgidi Cafe near 12th and Washington streets.

To learn more about the Phoenix Kwanzaa celebration, click here.