Kids walking to school approached by men in vehicle, Desert Shadows Middle School says

Scottsdale and Phoenix police are investigating two recent “stranger danger” incidents involving children walking to school.

Desert Shadows Middle School, located near 64th Street and Thunderbird Road, sent a letter home to families informing them of the incidents that reportedly occurred on Friday, Jan. 26, and on Monday, Jan. 29.

The school says on Friday, two men in a white Honda Civic approached a student asking if they wanted a ride to school.

On Monday, four men in a white Honda Civic approached a student asking the same question.

The suspects in both incidents were vaguely described as “Hispanic men” and the students involved walked away.

The school says the District School Safety Officer has been made aware of the reported incidents and that both Scottsdale and Phoenix police departments are expected to increase patrols in the area.

“While we do not have evidence that this interaction would have resulted in a crime, we want to provide our community with safety-related information,” the school said in a letter.

Those who observe suspicious behavior or anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call Crime Stop (602-262-6151) or 911.

ABC15 has reached out to the police departments for more information on the investigations.

Officials are also investigating an attempted kidnapping of a child walking to school in Glendale last week. That incident was caught on surveillance video and a suspect was taken into custody.

There is no indication that these incidents were related.