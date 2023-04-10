Kayaker rescued after overturning, getting trapped on logs along Verde River

COTTONWOOD, AZ — A kayaker was rescued over the weekend after overturning and getting trapped on a set of logs along the Verde River.

The Verde Valley Fire District says a woman was kayaking over the weekend east of Cottonwood near Camp Verde when her kayak overturned and she was thrown into the rapids.

The woman was able to hold onto a set of logs while stuck in the water. While still stuck holding onto the set of logs, she was eventually able to use her cell phone, which had suffered water damage to call 9-1-1.

"She was pinned on some logs, and then her kayak was behind her [...] She was being pushed by the water into those logs and was holding on as long as she could," said Danny Johnson, Fire Chief for the Verde Valley Fire District. "She was able to get her cell phone and was able to get it working with a little bit of water damage."

The Verde Valley Fire District tells ABC15 that dispatchers were able to pin the caller’s location through her cellphone, helping rescuers locate her quickly.

Rescuers eventually were able to help get the woman to safety. She was not seriously injured.

Water in this area is currently flowing at approximately three times the pace as normal, causing unsafe conditions. Commercial companies that offer guided kayak tours are not currently allowed to operate in that area of the Verde River because of the potentially dangerous rapids. Individuals, however, are allowed to be on the water at their own risk.

The Verde Valley Fire District says those that choose to go out on the water should bring flotation devices, and never go alone. They also urge having a way to call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.