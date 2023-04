PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are searching for two adults who reportedly fell in the Salt River while paddle boarding Easter morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.

ABC15 Water rescue near 19th Ave and Broadway

This is an active search, Firefighters were told the two adults were on a paddle board and then the next minute off and underwater.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.