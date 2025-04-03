Watch Now
Police educating young people about curfew at First Friday in downtown Phoenix

The curfew impacts anyone under the age of 18
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are planning an education campaign about the city's curfew code at "First Friday" tomorrow.

Phoenix city code reads that any juvenile under the age of 16 not with an adult after 10 p.m. will be arrested and cited.

City code says juveniles that are 16 or 17 and not with an adult after midnight will be arrested and cited.

Police hope enforcement of these curfews will reduce violent crime towards teens and improve the experience for everyone that attends "First Friday."

Phoenix police originally sent out a release saying they'd enforce a curfew at First Friday tomorrow but later clarified to say that it would only be an educational campaign.

