Jobs for Arizona's Graduates helps students become architects of their future

PHOENIX — Arizona's high school graduation rate remains one of the lowest in the entire nation, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. There's a group in our state that's not only trying to change that but also trying to help shape kids' futures beyond graduation.

"If you're able to learn, you're able to go wherever you want in this world."

It's an important lesson Trevion "Tre" Turman has mastered at a young age.

At just 17 years old, Turman is already paving the way for himself to have a wonderful future, but this West Point High School junior tells ABC15 it wasn't always that way.

"I used to get in trouble a lot in elementary school," Turman says. "My sister always told me, 'You know you have an influence on the classroom. Why not do something good with it?'"

Thanks to a shift in his mindset and help from the group Jobs for Arizona's Graduates, or JAG, Turman was able to do that and so much more.

KNXV

"His motivation wasn't there, but his leadership skills were always there," explains Trinetta Lipsey, JAG's Programs and Training Director.

JAG works alongside Turman's school district, Tolleson Union, and dozens of others across the state to help students break down barriers that might be standing in their way.

"Students need the exposure and the experience where maybe they didn't before due to issues of their past that they have no control over," Lipsey says.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Arizona's graduation rate was 77.3% for the 2021-2022 school year - one of the lowest in the nation.

JAG says the graduation rate for their students is 99% and credits their ability to nurture students, provide one-on-one attention, and let them know the sky is the limit.

"To have someone hear your voice and know that you have been heard and they understand what you want to do and support your goals, that's the importance of our program," Lipsey says.

JAG also partners with universities, trade schools, businesses, and other nonprofits, making these students the architects of their own futures.

Turman says before participating in JAG, he didn't even know college would be an option for him.

KNXV

Last Fall, Turman got the chance to fly to Washington, D.C. - his very first time on a plane - to go on a college tour where he especially fell in love with Howard University.

"To watch him walk the campus was....it kind of takes your breath away because you get to see these students...He got to see himself in a light of, 'this is where I see me,'" explains Lipsey.

"JAG definitely helped me put all the pieces together," says Turman. "It's kind of like I was a flower and I didn't bloom yet until I got into JAG."

For information on JAG and all the services and resources they provide, head to their website.