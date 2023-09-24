Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur starts at sundown Sunday

On Yom Kippur, people fast, pray, and reflect on mistakes they've made over the past year
Sunday at sundown marks the holiest day on the Jewish calendar - Yom Kippur or Day of Atonement.
Israel Yom Kippur
Posted at 6:12 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 09:12:20-04

PHOENIX — Sunday at sundown marks the holiest day on the Jewish calendar - Yom Kippur or Day of Atonement.

On Yom Kippur, people fast, pray, and reflect on mistakes they've made over the past year.

ABC15 spoke with Rabbi Mendy Deitsch from Chabad of the East Valley about what this holiday means to him and other who observe.

Rabbi Deitsch explained it's a time to make promises and goals to overall be a better person - and also a time of deep reflection.

"I make a resolution that I will live a better life," explains Rabbi Deitsch, "And that I won't do that thing I did, that transgression, speak gossip or whatever - and I'll use my mouth, my eyes, my lips, for the proper purposes."

Yom Kippur ends Monday at sundown when Jews gather with friends and family to "break the fast."

For more on the history and meaning of Yom Kippur, visit Chabad of the East Valley here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!