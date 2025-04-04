James Beard nominees have been announced; see Arizona's finalists

The culinary world’s equivalent of the Oscars announced its list of nominees Wednesday. From this group, winners will be announced in 25 categories of restaurants, chefs and others at the ceremony for the James Beard Awards this summer.

The James Beard Foundation established the awards in 1990 and has bestowed them since 1991, except in 2020 and 2021 when the organization scrapped them as the restaurant industry was reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants apply for the awards. Judges, who mostly remain anonymous, try the cuisine before voting. Nominees are reviewed for the food as well as for a behavioral “code of ethics,” including how employees are treated.

This year's finalists from Arizona include:



Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ — Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Yotaka Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ — Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

View all nominees here, along with a list of people receiving various achievement awards.

You can view the previously published list of Arizona semifinalists here.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Chicago on June 16.