IRS special agent indicted in Arizona on involuntary manslaughter for fellow agent's shooting death

PHOENIX — A special agent of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Investigation has been indicted by a grand jury for a deadly shooting last year.

On Friday, the United States Attorneys Office District of Arizona announced an indictment for involuntary manslaughter against 42-year-old Larry Edward Brown Jr.

The indictment alleges that in August of 2023, Special Agents of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) used a gun range at the Federal Correctional Institution - Phoenix for standard pistol qualifications and classroom training.

Authorities say Brown served as a special agent for IRS-CI for more than 12 years and is a trained Use of Force Instructor.

After training finished for the day, the indictment alleged Brown entered a small portion of the building where firearms instructors observed and commanded live-fire training. The only other person inside was Special Agent Patrick Bauer, who was a 15-year veteran of IRS-CI and a trained Use of Force Instructor.

The indictment alleges that Brown handled his firearm without the appropriate caution and with reckless disregard for human life and shot Bauer in the torso with a single gunshot.

Bauer was taken to a hospital where he died.

Brown was arrested and has since been released pending his trial, which is scheduled for April 2, 2024.