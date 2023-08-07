Women charged for operating office suspected of unlicensed dentistry

PHOENIX — A pair of women have been arrested and charged in connection with a dental office where unlicensed dentistry was being performed, according to sources and documents obtained by ABC15.

Leidy Parra and Sandra Munoz have been charged with multiple felonies, including separate counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, conspiracy, and illegally conducting an enterprise, court records show.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office arrested the women on August 1, 2023.

The allegations are related to the operation of Bi-Low Dentistry, which is located near 16th Street and McDowell Road in central Phoenix.

A source with knowledge of the criminal investigation and the alleged scheme said that Parra and another person performed unlicensed dentistry in the office.

Munoz is listed as the principal person involved with Bi-Low’s operation, according to state business records.

A defense attorney listed for Parra did not immediately return a request for comment.

ABC15 has spent years investigating impostor medical professionals.

In 2018, we aired "Impostors”, a documentary examining the underground world of unlicensed healthcare in Arizona. The six-part series exposed how a broken regulatory system let an unthinkable number of medical impostors continue to practice.

