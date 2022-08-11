'Water pistol' police shooting raises concerns about crisis response

Stanley Howard brought a water pistol to a gunfight with Phoenix officers.

On July 8, 2021, Stanley, 64, made multiple threatening and obscene calls to 911, which led to escalating confrontations with police at his doorstep. During the officers' third visit, Stanley said he had a gun and pointed a red, plastic toy gun. Multiple officers fired, killing him.

Stanley's brother, John Howard, told ABC15 investigator Melissa Blasius that the Phoenix Police Department was aware that Stanley was having mental health problems, but John said officers failed to take appropriate action to assist his brother, who was in crisis.

Tonight at 10, the ABC15 Investigators show you a timeline of what police knew about Stanley Howard and the moments that led up to that fatal shooting.

The internal investigation into Stanley's death continues at the same time the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights investigators are examining how Phoenix officers are treating people with disabilities, especially those with mental health conditions.