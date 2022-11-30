'Verified: Full Disclosure' podcast highlights ABC15's investigative unit

PHOENIX — One of ABC15’s most iconic and honored works of television journalism is now an exclusive true-crime podcast.

The first installment of “Verified: Full Disclosure” premiered this week with new episodes set for release every Tuesday.

The five-episode podcast is based on the work of ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing and his “Full Disclosure” and “Politically Charged” investigations.

“Verified: Full Disclosure” was produced by ABC15’s parent company, E.W. Scripps.

It’s the story of what happens when law enforcement officials routinely fail to track dishonest and disreputable police officers, disclose their misconduct in criminal cases and hold them accountable.