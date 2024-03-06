Valley man who AG says used fake degree to pose as psychologist to be sentenced

PHOENIX — A man who the Arizona Attorney General says used a fake diploma and portrayed himself as a licensed psychologist is set to be sentenced Friday.

Scott Keeling pleaded guilty in February to fraudulent schemes and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies. In exchange, the state agreed to drop forgery and perjury charges. Under a plea agreement, he will serve 90 days in jail and be on probation.

Several of Keeling’s former employees attended his plea hearing last month in Maricopa County Superior Court and gathered outside the courthouse after, sharing stories about their former boss.

“We all called this man ‘Dr. Scott.’ We all believed this man to be who he said he was,” said Meaghan Rohrbacher, a former employee.

As ABC15 was the first to report, employees said they thought Keeling was a licensed psychologist. He drove a car with a vanity license plate that said, “Dr. Pysch.” His business cards said he was a doctor and a psychologist with a Ph.D.

“We never got the truth from him,” said Mariah Benally-Camarena, another former employee.

Some former employees liked him so much that they followed him in 2023 from a behavior treatment center in the East Valley to a new business venture he was involved in, Therapy Trust Behavioral Health, a substance abuse treatment center in Phoenix.

In August, the office abruptly shut down, and staff received a letter from Keeling that they were laid off.

At the time the business closed, Keeling was being separately investigated by three agencies: Phoenix Police Department, Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Matthew Garner, a father, made complaints to all three agencies last year after Keeling was involved in his children’s custody case. Garner was seeking more visitation time with his two children, who live with their grandmother.

Keeling had signed an affidavit in court proceedings involving Garner and the grandmother in late 2021. In the affidavit, Keeling – who at that time went by the hyphenated last name Keeling-Torrez – was identified in court documents as a “doctor” and used the title “psychologist, PhD.”

The affidavit said he provided coaching and mentoring services to the two children.

The affidavit signed by Keeling-Torrez states: “In my professional opinion great harm would be instilled in these children,” if the father were re-introduced in their lives. The children are “happy and feel very safe” with their grandmother, the affidavit goes on to state.

Garner couldn’t find any record of Keeling-Torrez being a licensed psychologist in Arizona. So, he filed complaints last year with the Phoenix Police Department, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, and the Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners.

“It harmed my case greatly; it’s still going on today,” Garner told the psychologist board last year.

Keeling-Torrez and his attorney, Michael Tamou, told the board that he was nothing more than a behavior coach and mentor to the boys. They said the affidavit was prepared by the boy’s grandmother and Keeling-Torrez’s involvement was limited to signing the document.

In court documents, they maintain that signing the affidavit was “a mistake” and that Keeling-Torrez did not intend to misrepresent his qualifications or deceive anyone.

But state regulators said he crossed the line.

The psychology board issued Keeling-Torrez a cease-and-desist order in September, telling him to stop portraying himself as a psychologist. It is a violation of Arizona statute for a non-licensed person to use the designation “psychologist,” the board said in its order.

In late November, investigators with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office searched the Scottsdale home where Keeling lived. They found a UCLA diploma, college transcripts, and a resume – all forged, according to court documents. They also found revealed correspondence with an employer where he called himself “Dr. Scott Keeling-Torrez” and used the Ph.D. title.

In court records, prosecutors said UCLA positively identified that his purported Ph.D. degree in psychology is an “outright forgery.”

Records show Keeling has been in a Maricopa County jail since his November 30 arrest.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Some of his former employees said they plan to speak at the sentencing. Former employee Christina Hickson said she even trusted her daughter to seek career advice from Keeling, who she thought was a psychologist.

"It hurt a lot of people,” she said. “You feel manipulated and betrayed.”

Email ABC15 Investigator Anne Ryman at: anne.ryman@abc15.com, call her at 602-685-6345, or connect on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.

