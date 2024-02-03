AG says Valley man used fake degree to pose as psychologist

PHOENIX — A Valley man is facing criminal charges for allegedly using a forged college degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to portray himself as a licensed psychologist with a Ph.D.

A State Grand Jury recently indicted Scott Keeling-Torrez on charges of fraudulent schemes, forgery, perjury, and drug possession, all felonies.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office alleges the 44-year-old used forged documents to engage in a “years-long” pattern of fraudulent behavior, making false representations to the public, clients and employers. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Attorney General says in court documents that a search warrant of his home revealed a UCLA diploma, college transcripts, and a resume – all forged. It also revealed correspondence with an employer where he calls himself “Dr. Scott Keeling-Torrez” and uses the Ph.D. title.

He also had 60 credit cards and several expensive vehicles registered in his name with vanity plates that said, “DRPYSCH, PYSCH and PYSCH2,” according to court records.

All this came to light because of a child custody case, where Keeling-Torrez submitted what prosecutors allege was a sworn, false affidavit in court proceedings in late 2021. He was identified as “Dr. Scott Keeling-Torrez” in the affidavit and used the title “psychologist, PhD.”

The affidavit said Keeling-Torrez provided coaching and mentoring services to two children who were the subject of a custody dispute between a father and grandmother. The father, Matthew Garner, was seeking more visitation time with the children, who lived with their grandmother.

The affidavit signed by Keeling-Torrez states: “In my professional opinion great harm would be instilled in these children,” if the father were re-introduced in their lives. The children are “happy and feel very safe” with their grandmother, the affidavit goes on to state.

The grandmother, who is their guardian, lives in Arizona. Garner lives in Georgia, where the court case was filed. A judge in the child custody case in Georgia declined to change the visitation order.

Garner couldn’t find any record of Keeling-Torrez being a licensed psychologist in Arizona. So, he filed complaints last year with the Phoenix Police Department, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, and the Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners. All three launched separate investigations.

“It harmed my case greatly; it’s still going on today,” Garner told the psychologist board last year.

Keeling-Torrez and his attorney, Michael Tamau, told the board that he was nothing more than a behavior coach and mentor to the boys. They said the affidavit was prepared by the boy’s grandmother, and Keeling-Torrez’s involvement was limited to signing the document.

In court documents, they maintain that signing the affidavit was “a mistake” and that Keeling-Torrez did not intend to misrepresent his qualifications or deceive anyone. But state regulators say he crossed the line.

Board member Joseph Stewart said Keeling-Torrez detailed mental-health diagnoses in the affidavit that were better served coming from psychologists and psychiatrists.

“Not from someone with no license whatsoever,” he said.

The psychology board issued Keeling-Torrez a cease-and-desist order in September, telling him to stop portraying himself as a psychologist.

“I think this individual is unregulatable. And we, as the psychology board, have an obligation to protect the public,” board member Aditya Dynar said.

It is a violation of Arizona statute for a non-licensed person to use the designation “psychologist,” the board said in its cease-and-desist order.

The board didn’t check to see whether Keeling-Torrez’s UCLA diploma was fake. The attorney general, however, did, saying in court records that UCLA positively identified that his purported Ph.D. degree in psychology is an “outright forgery.”

A UCLA spokeswoman told ABC15 that “there is no one in the records by that name.”

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told ABC15 in an exclusive interview that these types of alleged medical imposter cases are on the rise.

“We will continue to prosecute these,” she said. “And we’re going to be very aggressive on this because people are getting hurt in these cases.”

The ABC15 Investigators have been exposing medical imposters for years, taking viewers inside the underground world of unlicensed healthcare. Last year, a Phoenix woman who opened a clinic and posed as a psychiatrist and treated dozens of patients was sentenced to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say in Keeling-Torrez’s case, he was employed by at least three separate healthcare entities since September 2021. Most recently, he was director of operations at Therapy Trust Behavioral Health in Phoenix. The outpatient, substance-abuse treatment center abruptly shut its doors last year.

“We all called this man ‘Dr. Scott.’ We all believed this man to be who he said he was,” said Meaghan Rohrbacher, who worked for Keeling-Torrez.

She and a co-worker, Christina Hickson, told ABC15 they were shocked to learn the truth about their former boss.

“I felt used and manipulated,” Hickson said.

They both plan to attend his next court hearing on February 7.

“I know myself, along with many others, plan to be there in court to try and persuade from giving any kind of leniency,” Hickson said.

Keeling-Torrez is being held in a Maricopa County jail on a $500,000 cash bond. ABC15 requested a jailhouse interview with him, but a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said he declined the request.

Michael Tamau, his attorney, did not respond to requests for comment.

In the coming months, ABC15 Investigators Dave Biscobing and Anne Ryman will be investigating how state officials have handled medical impostor cases in recent years. If you have a tip, you can reach Dave and Anne at investigators@abc15.com.