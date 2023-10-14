Trial against prison whistleblower ends with hung jury

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said it has not decided if prosecutors will retry the aggravated assault case against a corrections officer who was investigated and charged shortly after blowing the whistle against the prison director.

The criminal trial against former Lt. Mark Hasz ended with a hung jury this week.

ABC15 learned the eight-person jury was split six votes to two in favor of acquitting Hasz.

“We have a couple of options, we can take it to trial again, make a plea offer, or dismiss the case,” an MCAO spokesperson wrote to ABC15 in an email. “At this time, no decision has been made.”

A jury finally heard the case three years after Hasz was fired and charged with aggravated assault after a use-of-force incident on July 21, 2020, inside the Lewis prison complex.

Months before the use-of-force incident that led to his criminal charges, Hasz spoke publicly to ABC15 about concerns inside the prison system and how top officials were responding to COVID-19.

“They went after him to destroy him,” said Shaun Holland, a fellow whistleblower and former assistant deputy warden.

Holland, who was present during Hasz’s alleged assault on July 21, 2020, wasn’t charged himself but was fired.

“Absolute retaliation,” he said. “They needed a reason to fire us. They found something. And they retaliated against us.”

Last year, ABC15 separately obtained leaked videos of violent incidents that raise questions about the cases ADCRR has chosen to refer for prosecution or keep to themselves.

A judge precluded Hasz’s defense team from telling the jury that he was a whistleblower or showing them other prison use-of-force incidents that were never charged.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has disputed any allegation of retaliation.

In a previous statement, a spokesperson wrote: “It is not, and never would be, the practice of this office to charge someone with a crime in retaliation for acts taken by any individual. In this matter, a case was submitted to this office by a law enforcement agency. Prosecutors reviewed the facts and evidence and made the decision that a crime had been committed and charged the case appropriately.”

