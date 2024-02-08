Gilbert PD announces two more arrests related to teen violence investigations

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police Department has announced more arrests in connection to its investigation into teen violence.

Police arrested two adults and submitted charges on a third person related to an assault on December 17, 2022. Officials say it happened at a residence near Higley and Elliot roads.

Gage Garrison, 19, and Cody Kostoryz, 18, were arrested on February 7, 2024, and are being booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for charges related to aggravated assault and burglary.

Charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for 18-year-old Nolan Russell who resides out of state. Gilbert PD officials say they requested MCAO seek an arrest warrant with nationwide extradition upon charging him with burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

An investigation remains ongoing.