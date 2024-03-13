Deputies reassigned after escorting parents of Preston Lord murder suspect to their car after court appearance

PHOENIX — Two Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies have been reassigned after escorting the parents of a suspect in the killing of Preston Lord to their vehicle after his court appearance last week.

After Talan Renner's initial appearance last week, ABC15 attempted to ask his parents questions as they left the courthouse, but our reporter watched as a sheriff's deputy moved their vehicle to a secured lot around the back of the courthouse.

The sheriff's office told ABC15 Tuesday that the request came from a family attorney and they also called the request "unauthorized."

MCSO UPDATE: We have been reaching out to MCSO after being at juvenile court last week. There we tried to speak with the parents of one of the suspects in Preston Lord's case (Talan Renner), but we watched as a sheriff’s deputy moved the Renner’s vehicle around back to a secured… pic.twitter.com/bLgVtsCehh — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) March 13, 2024

The two deputies have been reassigned from the Juvenile Court Center as the incident is investigated.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the following statement about the incident to ABC15:

"After a thorough review, we learned MCSO personnel conducted an unauthorized family escort on March 7, 2024, using a route known for prior high-profile or security-sensitive escorts.

Despite their intention to prevent potential conflict or disruption at the courthouse, the two deputies failed to seek supervisory guidance or coordinate with judicial staff upon receiving the escort request from the family's legal representative. Both deputies involved have been reassigned from the Juvenile Court Center as we continue examining the incident.

In this highly publicized case, we appreciate your patience as we work to evaluate the deputies' actions and ensure all MCSO personnel adhere to policies and procedures in the future."