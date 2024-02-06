Chandler police looking to identify teen victims from April 2023 assault

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are looking to identify victims of an assault that happened on April 1 last year.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. when a large group of teens were gathered for a party near Riggs and Val Vista roads, according to police.

Officers were called to the area but when they arrived, several juveniles and young adults were seen running and driving away from the scene.

Police spoke with several people at the scene and were unable to identify any victims or witnesses. During this incident, several juveniles were cited for liquor violations and released to their guardians, police say.

Chandler police officials confirmed to ABC15 that some individuals who were involved have been identified in other cases in the East Valley. It is unclear which cases the individuals have been identified in connection to.

Recently, the Chandler Police Department received new video evidence from the party showing a fight involving a large group of juveniles, and young adults.

Police detectives are now asking for everyone's help to identify the individuals shown in the photos below.

Chandler PD

CHANDLER PD

CHANDLER PD

CHANDLER PD

CHANDLER PD

If you have any information regarding this incident, we urge you to contact Chandler PD’s dedicated tipline at 480-782- 4299 or email your tips to teenviolence@chandleraz.gov. Additionally, you can also contact Silent Witness at 480- WITNESS (948-6377).

