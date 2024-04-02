ABC15 Arizona joins KTAR roundtable on Valley teen violence and mental health

PHOENIX — ABC15 is partnering with KTAR News as part of a roundtable discussion focused on mental health and behavior challenges among Valley teens and young adults. This roundtable comes after months of coverage surrounding teen violence and bullying in the East Valley.

The two-hour roundtable will include KTAR's The Chris and Joe Show, along with ABC15's Melissa Blasius, Ashley Holden and Nicole Grigg.

The first hour will discuss teen violence over the last several years that has come to light more recently after the death of Preston Lord.

Do you have a question or topic you'd like our roundtable members to discuss related to teen violence and mental health? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com before the event begins.

The second hour of the roundtable will discuss the leading issues that affect our youth including mental health, bullying, and social media threats. It will also discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted teens and their ability to cope with outside factors.

You can watch the roundtable from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on the ABC15 app on your Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, or other streaming devices. It will also be streaming on ABC15.com, the ABC15 Youtube page, and on the ABC15 mobile app.

This roundtable is part of a week-long "Youth on Edge" series from KTAR on teen violence topics impacting our community.

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com