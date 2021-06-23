Some lawmakers now want to restrict access to all DPS video

PHOENIX — Arizona Republican lawmakers are pushing for increasing restrictions on what video the Department of Public Safety can release publicly.

Appropriations bills expected to go to final votes in the next week include funding body cameras for state troopers, but the funding is tied to limitations on what video can be made public.

An amendment introduced Tuesday in the state Senate would apply the limitations to all video possessed by DPS, not just body-camera video.

The criminal justice appropriations bills in both chambers would allow DPS to fulfill a video request if at least one of these provisions applies.

All people, other than police officers, shown in the video consent to its release.

DPS determines there is "an important public purpose" for releasing the video including whether a crime occurred, officers used force, or an officers‘ alleged misconduct.

Supporters say the restrictions would protect citizens’ privacy. Critics say it would shield bad troopers from scrutiny.