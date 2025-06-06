SEEKING DEATH: ABC15 and ProPublica expose extreme secrecy in death penalty cases

PHOENIX — The power to seek death is the greatest power we give prosecutors.

But the process for selecting death penalty cases in Maricopa County is shrouded in secrecy.

This video report is the first chapter in a months-long investigation by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing and ProProblica investigative reporter Nicole Santa Cruz.

The two journalists reviewed hundreds of capital cases going back two decades and found the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has sought death at one of the highest rates in the country.

But MCAO's cases rarely end in death sentences and the total cost is staggering.

As part of the joint investigation by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing and ProProblica investigative reporter Nicole Santa Cruz, the two sat down for an extended conversation discussing what went into the series and what surprising details they uncovered.

