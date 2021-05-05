How an 81-year-old with dementia ended up in a Valley jail

GLENDALE, AZ — A 911 caller asked Glendale police to help with a confused old man who asked for a ride to a coffee shop.

Within minutes, officers arrest and jail Sam Thomas, 81, for trespassing at the shopping complex. They say he's been warned before that he's banned because of bizarre behavior. Sam's family and nurse practitioner say he has dementia.

Watch their interaction caught on police bodycams in the video player above. Sam can't remember his real address, but officers insist he remembers where he's not supposed to be.

In a special ABC15 Investigators report tonight at 6, we ask whether Sam's arrest and prosecution are really in the best interest of justice?

The story is part of ABC15's Rethinking Policing series, dedicated to finding solutions that improve the partnership between officers and the communities they serve.

Next week on ABC15, Investigator Melissa Blasius will delve deeper into the needs of Arizona's aging population. In the coming years, there could be a lot more police encounters like Sam's, as the Alzheimer's Association calculates Arizona has the fastest-growing population of people with dementia in the country. We look at new training options for police and a community-wide response to treat people with dementia with dignity.