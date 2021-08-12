Phoenix police chiefs approved of protest gang charges, outside investigation finds

PHOENIX — The decision to falsely charge a group of protesters as a criminal street gang was approved and known at the highest levels of the Phoenix Police Department, according to an investigation conducted by an outside law firm.

The investigation found that protest response officers built the case on dubious and non-existent evidence and intentionally tried to “keep things quiet” to circumvent the normal process of classifying a brand new street gang.

The investigation was completed by Ballard Spahr, a law firm hired after ABC15 exposed the gang charges and a controversial challenge coin shared by the city’s protest response officers to celebrate injuring a protester.

FULL COVERAGE: ABC15 INVESTIGATES PROTEST CASES

ABC15 obtained a copy of the firm’s 50-page investigation into the gang charges through a source and has spoken to multiple others who have seen or reviewed the findings.

The firm’s investigators also criticize the city for a lack of cooperation.

“It bears noting, however, that we reach these findings without the benefit of all possible information,” the firm wrote. “PPD did not provide certain information we requested and, on multiple occasions, certain relevant information was provided to the Investigation Team several weeks after information was known to PPD.”

The firm said PPD did not provide certain information in a timely manner allowing certain emails and other documents to be purged due to retention schedules.

RELATED: Prosecutor: Allister Adel, Phoenix chiefs approved of protest gang charges

The firm also said that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined several requests for information and interviews.

There is a separate report on the challenge coin. ABC15 has not yet obtained a copy of those documents.

The city is expected to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the findings and release the two investigative reports, sources said.

On Oct.17, 2020, a group of police protesters was arrested in downtown Phoenix. Ten days later they were indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts, including the street gang charges.

Police and prosecutors testified the group was a gang called “ACAB,” which is short of the phrase “All Cops are Bastards.”

The report determined there was a “pre-charging” meeting on Oct. 23, 2020, to specifically discuss whether to seek the gang charges.

The meeting was attended by officials from the FBI, Phoenix Police Department, and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. In attendance were two Phoenix assistant chiefs: John Collins and Lawrence Hein.

“In various interviews, high-ranking PPD officials told us that the ‘whole point’ of the meeting was to decide whether to charge the protesters under the gang statute. One PPD official discussed it as a ‘pre-charging meeting,’” according to the report.

The law firm’s investigators determined that there was a lack of credible evidence that ACAB is a gang or that protesters would resort to violence.

RELATED: Department of Justice holds community meeting over investigation into Phoenix police

However, despite the lack of evidence, it was decided at the meeting that Sgt. Doug McBride would testify before the grand jury and author a new incident report to “bolster the charges.”

The law firm also wrote that Assistant Chief Collins said he spoke to Executive Assistant Chief Mike Kurtenbach following the October 23 meeting. But Kurtenbach told the law firm he didn’t recall that conversation or what was discussed.

The law firm stated that it did not uncover any evidence that Chief Williams had any knowledge of the October 23 meeting or that she was told of the decision to charge the protesters as a gang.

Once the charges were made official, they were not a secret.

ABC15 first reported on the existence of the gang charges on Oct. 30, 2020. In early February, the station launched its ongoing investigation, “Politically Charged,” which directly led to the permanent dismissal of the gang charges and a total of 39 Phoenix protest cases.

The law firm also documented that Phoenix Police opened their own probe into the gang charges in April. But the department’s Special Investigations Detail didn’t find any misconduct.

Politically Charged: Last Phoenix protest case to be dismissed

“Investigative steps taken by SID were limited and in light of the information it had at the time of its inquiry, warrant independent scrutiny,” the report said.

For example, SID did not attempt to interview the key officer behind the false testimony, Sgt. Doug McBride, the investigation said.

The report also found SID officials were involved in the initial discussions to charge the protesters as a gang in the first place.

Ballard Spahr was also hired to conduct a separate investigation into a challenge coin that was shared and sold among members of Phoenix’s protest response team.

ABC15 is still gathering information on the findings of the coin investigation, which is also completed and expected to be released Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact ABC15 Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.

