Maricopa County prosecutor resigns amid protest charges scandal

PHOENIX — A second high-level Maricopa County prosecutor involved in the office’s controversial protest cases has resigned.

A spokesperson confirmed Sherry Leckrone, who’s the chief of the First Responders Bureau, emailed her resignation to County Attorney Allister Adel last week.

“Please accept this letter as my notice of resignation from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office effective June 2, 2021. Thank you for the opportunity to serve our community. It was an honor,” according to the resignation letter dated May 18, 2021.

Leckrone’s boss, Vince Goddard, also resigned last week.

As division chief, Goddard oversaw multiple major units, including the First Responders Bureau.

Throughout 2020, Phoenix protest cases were specifically screened to be handled by the First Responders Bureau and prosecutor April Sponsel.

In addition to charging a group of protesters as a criminal street gang, an ABC15 investigation found the bureau repeatedly presented false information and testimony to grand juries.

MCAO has since dismissed the gang charges and dozens of other cases without prejudice.

Following ABC15’s reports, MCAO ordered an outside investigation and hired a retired judge to review the protest prosecutions.

The office has not released an estimated completion date.

