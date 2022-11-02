Protected Mexican gray wolves in Eastern Arizona impacting rancher livestock

Mexican Gray Wolves were reintroduced into the wild of Eastern Arizona and Western New Mexico in 1998. Ranchers say they've been losing livestock to wolf attacks ever since.

Federal investigators have confirmed 1,157 incidents of livestock being killed by wolves in that area since they were reintroduced.

Now they fear that proposed changes to a compensation program will hurt their businesses even more.

Investigator Courtney Holmes talks to ranchers in part one of this story about how these wolves are impacting their way of living, tonight on ABC15 at 6 p.m.