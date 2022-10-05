Prosecutor on leave for alleged sexual relationship with detective

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Attorney’s Office prosecutor has been placed under internal investigation and on administrative leave for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a detective involved in some of her cases.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell confirmed she was aware of the situation following ABC15’s questions during a live media briefing on Wednesday.

The prosecutor is assigned to MCAO’s sex crimes division and the detective is a DPS trooper, according to multiple sources.

ABC15 is not immediately naming the prosecutor and trooper because the station has not yet been able to reach both for comment.

Contact ABC15 Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.