Prosecutor on leave for alleged sexual relationship with detective

Posted at 2:32 PM, Oct 05, 2022
PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Attorney’s Office prosecutor has been placed under internal investigation and on administrative leave for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a detective involved in some of her cases.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell confirmed she was aware of the situation following ABC15’s questions during a live media briefing on Wednesday.

The prosecutor is assigned to MCAO’s sex crimes division and the detective is a DPS trooper, according to multiple sources.

ABC15 is not immediately naming the prosecutor and trooper because the station has not yet been able to reach both for comment.

