Progress may be coming for backlogged DNA rape kits with new funding approval

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has approved more than $3 million in additional funding to help outsource the testing of backlogged DNA rape kits in the city.

As ABC15 reported earlier this month, the Phoenix Police Department said it had 835 rape kits waiting to be tested as of July 31, up from the 771 untested it reported in May. Of those DNA kits, 533 remained with Phoenix police while 282 of them had been submitted to an outsourced laboratory but had not been tested.

The measure approved Monday afternoon by the city says it will allow for additional spending under existing contracts to conduct testing through DNA Labs International, Marshall University, and Bode Cellmark Forensics.

The measure approves $3.4 million in "additional expenditures" added to an existing $815,000 that had previously been approved for these contracts. The contracts also include testing DNA evidence in other criminal investigations that do not necessarily include sexual assaults.

"These contracts allow the Police Department to outsource biological screening and/or DNA analysis on evidence and provide analysis of evidentiary material associated with criminal investigations, capacity enhancement, backlog reduction, cold case resolution and sexual assault kit testing," the City of Phoenix wrote in its agenda items for its meeting held on August 28.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell called the growing backlog concerning back in May and again shared similar concerns when ABC15 reported the updated numbers earlier this month.

“It’s concerning. I wouldn’t downplay it,” Mitchell said in May 2023. “That’s really the bottom line is there is a risk of re-offense.”

Phoenix police blamed staffing shortages and complications during the pandemic for the backlog. Pre-pandemic, the department said the backlog was much smaller, closer to 100 to 180 kits.

A Phoenix police spokesperson said earlier this month that the department is actively hiring more forensic scientists and has filled two of 10 vacant positions since May.

The department also said it has developed a plan for each and every backlogged rape kit but has not responded to our request asking for those details.