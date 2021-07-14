Newly leaked Florence, Arizona prison video shows inmates trap officers in stairwell

FLORENCE, AZ — On May 29, 2021, more than a dozen inmates trapped a pair of corrections officers inside a caged stairwell at the Florence prison.

Above them on a higher floor, there was a deal going down.

In a collection of newly-leaked surveillance videos obtained by ABC15, it shows the high-level of coordination and planning by prisoners to ensure that deal was completed.

The footage also reveals that inmates in Arizona prisons sometimes call the shots — and officials let them.

“It’s the inmates, as you can clearly see (who are running things here),” said Carlos Garcia, Executive Director of the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association. “This not me saying it. I’m not coming up with some hypothesis. The inmates are running it.”