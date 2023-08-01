Phoenix police recruit hospitalized amid record heat

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department recruit fell ill in the heat and ended up in a hospital last week.

The Phoenix Police Department tells ABC15 the recruit became ill during a 6 a.m. training on Wednesday and was treated by the Phoenix Fire Department before being taken to the hospital.

The temperature was in the high 90s at the time.

Phoenix police sergeant Phil Krynsky said in a statement the department is taking the incident very seriously and is reviewing procedures to ensure safety in the heat.

The 94 recruits who are training at the police academy are reminded to hydrate the night before workouts. All recruits carry a gallon water jug during the day, the department said. Cooling tents are also in place outside. The department said academy staff monitor the heat index and will cancel or postpone exercises as necessary.

In a statement, the department said:

"Our thoughts are with the injured recruit for a complete and speedy recovery.”

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health, the state’s worker safety agency, is aware of the incident and is looking into it.

The agency recently announced a new program aimed at protecting workers from heat hazards. The program includes targeted inspections of workplaces that are considered high hazards for heat illnesses. In addition, ADOSH inspectors who are already out on routine inspections will also look for heat hazards.