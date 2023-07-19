State steps up workplace inspections for heat hazards

PHOENIX — Amid Arizona's historic heat wave, the agency that oversees worker safety is launching a new program aimed at protecting workers from heat hazards.

Starting immediately, the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health will do targeted inspections of workplaces considered high hazards for heat illnesses. High-risk worksites include agriculture, construction, manufacturing and outdoor work.

In addition, ADOSH inspectors who are already out on routine inspections will also look for heat hazards.

ADOSH already handles complaints about heat in Arizona workplaces, but this is a new, more specific directive for employers.

“This is going to give ADOSH another avenue to inspect workplaces with high-heat environments,” said Trevor Laky, ADOSH spokesman.

Employers can face citations and fines if they are not providing enough water, shade and rest.

In a statement announcing the new program, Governor Katie Hobbs called it a critical step in workplace safety.

“In the middle of a devastating heat wave, Arizona’s workers need relief,” Hobbs said.

There is also an educational component to the program. ADOSH plans to do presentations and webinars. ADOSH’s Consultation Program is available to help employers with questions at (602) 542-5795.

Arizona is one of several states that operate safety programs with permission from the federal Occupational Safety and Safety and Health Administration or OSHA.

OSHA currently has no specific workplace standards for heat hazards. However, heat risk falls under an employer’s “general duty” to provide a workplace free from hazards likely to cause death or serious harm.

Laky said heat-related complaints to ADOSH always increase during the summer, and it’s not just from workers who are outside. ADOSH also fields calls from employees who report air-conditioning outages at indoor businesses.