Watch
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

'Nobody's safe out there': Valley catalytic converter thefts skyrocket

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this undated photo provided by the Utah Attorney General's Office, catalytic converters are shown after being seized in a recent investigation. Utah lawmakers are considering a crackdown on theft of the emission control devices from cars that are stolen for the precious metals found inside. (Utah Attorney General's Office via AP)
Exchange Catalytic Converters
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 11:01:36-05

MESA, AZ — A stolen catalytic converter could cost you hundreds - if not thousands - of dollars to replace, and it can be gone in 60 seconds.

The number of these thefts is skyrocketing in the Valley and nationwide.

In Mesa, for example, just one catalytic converter theft was reported stolen in 2019. In 2020, the number reported stolen jumped to 69.

The next year, 2021, saw a huge increase to 631 stolen catalytic converters, according to Mesa police.

Arizona already has a law to prohibit individuals from selling catalytic converters to scrap metal dealers to deter thefts, but it's not working.

What loopholes allow crooks to profit off these stolen car parts? Watch the full investigation on the black 'cat' market tonight on ABC15 News at 10.

"Nobody's safe out there," said Mitch Medina, who runs International Mufflers in Phoenix.

Medina said multiple drivers come in every day with missing catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters are a hot commodity because they contain precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium that skyrocketed in price in the last two years.

In January 2019, rhodium was worth $2,307 per ounce, according to kitco.com. In January 2022, it is worth $15,294 per ounce. Thieves sell the catalytic converters so the precious metals can be recycled into new products.

"Once they've extracted the catalyst from inside the heat shield, I have no idea where it came from," explained Corporal Nate Bradley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cardinals to face Rams in Monday Night Football TONIGHT at 6 after loss to Seahawks