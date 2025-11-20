MCAO announces several new charges for alleged Tempe serial rapist

PHOENIX — County officials have announced a new indictment of a man previously accused of sexually assaulting five women in 2018.

Alex Bangash faces new charges related to two additional sexual assaults, according to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

During a regularly scheduled Thursday press conference, Mitchell shared more about the county attorney's efforts surrounding Bangash's previous release from jail.

"After [Bangash] was first arrested, he was held non-bondable. During a hearing, my office argued for him to continue to be held in custody without bond due to the violent nature of the crimes and the danger to the community. Instead, he was granted $250,000 and $75,000 cash-only bonds with electronic monitoring for the two cases. He posted those amounts and was released from jail."

According to MCAO, Bangash sexually assaulted a woman at a park in Gilbert in December 2022. A second woman said Bangash sexually assaulted her in July 2023 at his home in Tempe.

A grand jury indicted Bangash on seven new counts, which are listed below:



Two counts of kidnapping, a class two felony

Three counts of sexual assault, a class two felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a class six felony

Bangash was previously indicted in connection with the sexual assaults of five other women. Those charges are listed below:



Two counts of sexual assault, a class two felony domestic violence

Four counts of sexual assault, a class two felony

One count of kidnapping, a class two felony

One count of aggravated assault, a class three dangerous felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a class four felony domestic violence

One count of stalking, a class five felony

Two counts of sexual abuse, a class five felony

Five counts of assault, a class one misdemeanor

One count of use of electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass, a class one misdemeanor

Two counts of threatening or intimidating, a class one misdemeanor

Bagash was also charged in a separate case with one count of interference with monitoring devices, a class four felony, for cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing the state, according to officials.

Officials say he was located in Texas and was arrested in March; he was brought back to Maricopa County.

He is currently being held without bond.