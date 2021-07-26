Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of posing as defense attorney

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy is under investigation for allegedly posing as a defense attorney in order to trick a woman and arrest her.

Andy Marcantel, a partner with the Attorneys for Freedom Law Firm, said that Deputy Jeff Miller pretended to be a lawyer at his firm on a phone call four months ago.

“I haven’t ever seen anything close to this,” Marcantel said. “My partners at the law firm who have been practicing for almost three decades have not seen anything like this. My ethics counsel, who was ethics counsel for the Arizona State Bar with decades of experience, has never seen anything like this. This is crazy, totally outrageous.”

A sheriff’s office spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, saying they don’t discuss pending investigations.

Marcantel represents a minor in a criminal case. The boy’s mother had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in a separate past case. [ABC15 is not naming the woman to protect her son's identity because the names of minors are confidential in criminal cases.]

The deputy is accused of calling the mother under the ruse of luring her to the law firm and then arrest her.

“He says, he’s attorney Brown from my law firm,” Marcantel said. “He cites my name, and says, ‘I work for your attorney, Andy Marcantel, and he would like for you to come into today for an interview. We would like to interview you about (your son’s) case.”

