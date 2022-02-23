Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel pens letter, says she will not resign

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel penned a letter Tuesday doubling down in saying she would not resign following a request to do so from multiple prosecutors.
“By now you are all aware that I will not (resign)," she said in part in the letter. "I have and I will continue to ethically perform my duties."
Read the full letter below:
The original letter goes in-depth about Adel's struggles with alcoholism. Her top staff say she has not kept her promises to them and has lashed out when confronted about her problems.