Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel pens letter, says she will not resign

Posted at 10:55 AM, Feb 23, 2022
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel penned a letter Tuesday doubling down in saying she would not resign following a request to do so from multiple prosecutors.

“By now you are all aware that I will not (resign)," she said in part in the letter. "I have and I will continue to ethically perform my duties."

Read the full letter below:

The original letter goes in-depth about Adel's struggles with alcoholism. Her top staff say she has not kept her promises to them and has lashed out when confronted about her problems.

