Leaked video shows Florence prison security failures following inmate escape

FLORENCE, AZ — Leaked video shows the security failures that allowed two inmates to escape from Florence Prison’s South Unit in January 2021.

The video is narrated by Capt. Rodrick Williams, South Unit’s security chief, one day after inmates John Charpiot and David Harmon were reported missing from the prison.

Watch the unedited video in the player box above.

The video, leaked to ABC15, shows how the inmates passed security cameras unnoticed, walked through unlocked gates, broke into a tool room, and cut through multiple fences.

How did two dangerous felons sneak out of a Florence prison unnoticed? Could similar escapes happen, endangering the public? Watch the "Inside a Prison Break" investigation, tonight on ABC15 News at 10 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry previously denied ABC15’s public records request for videos or pictures related to the department’s escape investigation. The department said the denial was for security reasons.

ADCRR issued a press release in December saying security enhancement have been made in prisons statewide since the Florence escape. Department officials declined an on-camera interview with ABC15.

RELATED: How two Florence prison inmates escaped in 2021 and were captured

Capt. Rodrick was under investigation by ADCRR when he retired in April 2021.

Charpiot and Harmon were captured on January 28, 2021. They are awaiting trial for multiple charges relating to the escape.