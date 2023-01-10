Judge: Arizona prisons must provide better inmate healthcare

A federal judge issued a 64-page order to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry with new requirements, in an effort to bring medical care and mental health care up to constitutional standards for inmates.

Judge Roslyn Silver took issue with ADCRR and their contracted health care providers in Monday's court filing.

The judge wrote prison officials "almost immediately failed to perform those obligations" under an earlier settlement and "kept inaccurate records and misinterpreted the settlement’s requirements to their advantage."

This week's remedial order will require:

The prisons to ensure all healthcare is to be clinically appropriate

Contracted prison health care providers to document all aspects of care and provide followups at clinically appropriate time

Enough correctional officers are available to facilitate and transport inmates for their medical needs

Sufficient space, equipment and supplies for health care regardless of an inmate's housing assignment

"Man down" bags and AED's are in working order including daily checks to provide emergency care

Prison officials to identify all significant health care and custody errors after an inmate death

Minimum staffing for mental health providers and requirements for timely inmate appointments

Additional changes, including more staffing, to provide for the welfare of inmates who are confined to cells for 22+ hours a day

The remedial order will be monitored by experts chosen by the court.

Arizona recently contracted with Naphcare to provide medical and mental health care to inmates, it's the third contracted company in less than five years to provide the services.

Naphcare will have three months to provide adequate staffing to meet the judge's requirements for providers and maximum caseloads.

This class-action lawsuit, Jensen v. Shinn, began more than a decade ago to ensure inmates in Arizona’s prisons receive the basic health care and minimally adequate conditions entitled under the Constitution.

Both parties have 30 days to provide Judge Silver with comments on the order before it becomes final.

ABC15 also reached out to ADCRR and Naphcare about the order and its new requirements but did not receive an immediate response.