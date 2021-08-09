'I want to clear my name': Woman speaks out after being falsely accused by Scottsdale police

SCOTTSDALE — For more than 45 minutes in custody, nothing Yessenia Garcia said or did mattered.

While detained, scared, and crying, Scottsdale police officers repeatedly called her a liar and overlooked clear video evidence of her innocence before handcuffing Garcia for a hit-and-run she didn’t commit.

But Garcia said the reality didn’t fully set in until she heard the “click” and felt the metal on her wrists.

“Exactly when he told me to put my hands behind my back, and that’s when everything went black,” she said. “I just kind of heard (the officer). It was kind of like an echo. I was kind of in shock, and I just kind of dropped down.”

It happened the night of May 24, 2020.

Making the false arrest worse, Garcia was forced to strip at the police station, had her blood forcibly drawn, and her mugshot was splashed across the internet the following day.

Garcia’s tearful and shocked booking photo is still on several news outlet’s websites.

More than a year later, she’s decided to tell her story publicly.

Garcia filed a lawsuit earlier this year but has decided to voluntarily dismiss the complaint. Many attorneys tell her overcoming qualified immunity will be too difficult in the case to make it financially viable.

So why did she sit down with ABC15 to share her story?

“To clear my name,” Garcia said during an interview. “[To let people know] don’t believe everything, um, you have no idea what the person in that mugshot really just went through.”

Following ABC15’s questions for this report, Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther opened an internal affairs investigation into what happened.