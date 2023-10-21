Fired prosecutor defends charging innocent bystander

The prosecutor who was fired after working with police to falsely charge protesters as gang members told a panel of state disciplinary judges that she stands by her actions.

April Sponsel testified for first time in the State Bar trial against her on Friday.

She denied any wrongdoing and answered “absolutely” when asked if she prosecuted the cases in a measured and ethical standard.

Bar attorneys and her own ethics counsel questioned Sponsel about a wide range of issues, including the gang case, other debunked charges against protesters, and the inter-workings of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

CHARGES AGAINST INNOCENT BYSTANDER

On the first morning of taking the stand, Sponsel was questioned about why she pursued gang charges against Ryder Collins.

Collins is a nurse who was in downtown Phoenix on October 17, 2020, to take pictures of the buildings at sunset.

He saw the protest pass by and decided to watch from the sidewalk. Police and witness videos show he never participated in the demonstration. But he was ultimately swept up and charged as part of the group.

Sponsel testified that she still believes that Collins may be part of a gang that she and Phoenix police invented to charge protesters as members.

She said that no one has proven Collins wasn’t a “legal observer” with the group.

She also dismissed evidence and testimony showing that Collins didn’t know any of the protesters and was in the area to shoot cityscape photography, which he said was his hobby.

“People can be out there taking photos of the sunset and then go home and murder their spouse,” Sponsel said in response to a question from her attorney. “Does that necessarily mean they were innocent of murdering their spouse because they were taking pictures of the sunset earlier in the day? No.”

