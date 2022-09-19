Fire safety failures at State Farm Stadium, home of Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, AZ — How safe are you in your seat on game day?

ABC15 Investigator Melissa Blasius is exposing the fire safety violations at State Farm Stadium, which will host Super Bowl LVII in February.

What will stadium managers do to improve their fire safety scores before hosting the biggest game in football? Watch ABC15 Monday night at 10.

At a Cardinals preseason game, fans told ABC15 they felt safe at the stadium after seeing all the security personnel and a pregame video on how to evacuate.

“I see all the shirts and stuff - the SAFE shirts,” said Gavin Gaylor, an 18-year-old fan.

“We kind of have a plan - even where to meet and what-not if there is a problem,” said Jennifer Adams who attended the game with her son.

But what's happening behind the scenes?

The ABC15 Investigators reviewed 190 fire code inspection reports from the Arizona State Fire Marshal’s Office. We found that 46% of the reports showed violations. Some of those code violations included obstructed exits or blocked fire lanes.

Office of State Fire Marshal

Dozens of reports also documented troubles with the stadium's fire alarm system, including the system being tagged as non-compliant by a private alarm maintenance company. Some alarm system violations were not resolved for months, although State Farm Stadium showed a certificate to prove the alarm system passed inspection in August 2022.