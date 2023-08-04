DOJ investigation into Phoenix PD marks 2 years; Where does it stand?

PHOENIX — With the Department of Justice’s pattern or practice investigation crossing the two-year mark, there is no indication that an end to the sweeping probe of Phoenix and its police department is near completion.

ABC15 has recently spoken to multiple sources who said federal attorneys continue to conduct fact-finding interviews and collect evidence -- and not only from the city but from witnesses and outside parties.

In a video update produced by city public relations staff, interim police chief Michael Sullivan said the DOJ has been to the city seven times with the most recent in spring.

“Those meetings have been productive,” Sullivan said.

The DOJ investigation was announced on August 5, 2021.

The probe focuses on five key areas:



Assess all types of force, including deadly force; Whether PPD engages in retaliatory activity against people for conduct protected by the First Amendment; Whether PPD engages in discriminatory policing; Whether PPD unlawfully seizes or disposes of the belongings of individuals experiencing homelessness; Assess City and Police systems and practices for responding to people with disabilities.

Unlike other recent DOJ probes in other cities that were triggered by specific high-profile police killings – George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN and Breanna Taylor in Louisville – the investigation into Phoenix appeared to be launched because of a build-up of concerns over several years.

In recent years, Phoenix officers have killed people at a higher rate than any other major department in the country.

The department also was caught falsely charging demonstrators in multiple protests over several years.

The most egregious example: Phoenix police colluded with county prosecutors to invent a fake gang and charge protesters as members.

Phoenix has provided approximately 80,000 documents, containing one million pages, to DOJ staff in addition to 20,000 body camera videos, according to city records.

So far, the department estimates the cost of the DOJ probe at $5 million.

A spokesperson said Phoenix did not have a detailed breakdown of those costs available but will provide one to the city council in the coming weeks.

The DOJ probes into Minneapolis and Louisville ended at or before the two-year mark. The longest comparable probe into a police department lasted roughly three years.

